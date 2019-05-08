Thomasville City Schools superintendent resigns

By: WALB News Team

May 8, 2019

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -- The Thomasville City Schools superintendent has resigned as the leader of the school system.

The school board accepted Dr. Laine Reichert’s resignation Wednesday, according to the school system’s website.

Dr. Daniel Oldham, assistant superintendent, will take over daily operations until an interim superintendent is named.

The school board will immediately begin a search for a new superintendent.

Reichert was named the city schools superintendent in March 2017. The website did not list any reason for the resignation. We will have more on this developing story later.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.