Thomasville Fire Station 2 reopens to community after renovations

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 15, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- After months of revamping, Thomasville Fire Rescue is celebrating the reopening of Fire Station 2 on South Pinetree Boulevard.

Chief Fire Marshall Tim Connell says it's a difference you can see and feel.

The renovations includes a new air conditioning unit, insulation and duct work.

Ceiling damage, electrical lines and mold caused by the outdated unit were also fixed.

The last phase of improvements is the installation of a new system, provided by a Firefighter Cancer Initiative grant.

They say the Plymovent system removes the hazardous exhaust from fire engines to reduce the cancer health risk of firefighters.

Chief Connell says as a nationally and state recognized training facility, the renovations benefit more than just local fire personnel.

"It was 78 degrees to 80-something degrees in here with humidity of 70 percent and it was almost unbearable to sit in class, concentrate, and learn while you're just sweating."

Due to damage conditions and Summer construction, he says firefighters with station two had to relocate for months. They took calls from station one until late September.

Thomasville Fire Rescue is now ready to host an open house to the community.

They say local families can enjoy free food and fun, while touring the updated facility and training grounds.

Station two is located at 1750 S. Pinetree Blvd. The open house event is set for Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the event and station improvements, click here.