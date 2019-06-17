Thomasville Police searching for missing man

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department is asking help locating Ted Johnson.

Johnson's family says they believe he exited the home out the back window. In fact, they claim they didn't know he was gone until it was too late. The family says they are worried for his safety and health. They say Ted has a disorder which prevents him from speaking, though they say he is able to hear.

Ted was last seen on West Clay Street in Thomasville wearing a black shirt with red pants and black and white Nike slide-on sandals.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Thomasville Police.