Thomasville Police arrest man for alleged child molestation

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 4, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a man for rape and aggravated child molestation.

Officials say 22-year-old D'Andre Hunter is accused of sex crimes over a four-year period of time.

According to police, Hunter is a close family friend to the victim, who was only seven when the assaults began.

Authorities say the victim, now a teenager, recently confided in a school counselor by writing a letter.

Officials say the counselor notified police who are still actively investigating.

Hunter is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus