Thomasville Police arrest man for alleged child molestation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 4, 2019
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a man for rape and aggravated child molestation.
Officials say 22-year-old D'Andre Hunter is accused of sex crimes over a four-year period of time.
According to police, Hunter is a close family friend to the victim, who was only seven when the assaults began.
Authorities say the victim, now a teenager, recently confided in a school counselor by writing a letter.
Officials say the counselor notified police who are still actively investigating.
Hunter is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond.