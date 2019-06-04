Thomasville Police arrest man for alleged child molestation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a man for rape and aggravated child molestation.

Officials say 22-year-old D'Andre Hunter is accused of sex crimes over a four-year period of time.

According to police, Hunter is a close family friend to the victim, who was only seven when the assaults began.

Authorities say the victim, now a teenager, recently confided in a school counselor by writing a letter.

Officials say the counselor notified police who are still actively investigating.

Hunter is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond.