Thomasville Police asking for public's help in identifying robbery suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 4, 2019

Courtesy: Thomasville Police Department

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two armed suspects in a robbery that happened on October 25 in the Kings Dr. and Remington Ave. area.

Authorities say the suspects entered the victim's residence and made demands for property before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officials ask anyone with information to notify the Thomasville Police Department.

