Thomasville Police bike team trains before busy holiday season

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville officers are strapping on helmets and grabbing bicycles for training, this week.

TPD says they're training around a dozen officers to add to their police bike team.

It's just in time for the busy holiday season and some of the biggest events of year.

Monday, a handful of school resource officers were training to become police mountain bike certified at Remington Park.

"I can assure you, to ride a bike as a police officer is not as easy as people think," said TPD Chief Troy Rich.

Officers put the pedal to the medal for several drills.

"Some of it is learning how to negotiate obstacles, whether it's cars or pedestrians," said Chief Rich.

One of the obstacles is called the serpentine and trains on slow speed. The skill comes in handy for holiday events downtown.

"It's focusing on being able to pedal, putting your foot inside the foot clamp, and stopping, it's just a process," said Jamica Thomas, a TPD school resource officer.

Monday, officers put in the time and work for a new kind of motor skill.

"Some kids that come up to us might be like, oh it's a cop car," said Thomas.

Chief Rich believes the method of bike cops is more approachable.

He joined the very first TPD bike team as an officer in 1995.

"It's that barrier of taking away that car. This is the best tool in law-enforcement to engage the public," said Chief Rich.

By changing up patrol from four wheels to two, they're changing perspective for community police.

They're also proving not all things are as easy as riding a bike.

TPD says by the end of training, they'll have a team of about 20 officers patrolling city streets by bike.