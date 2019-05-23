Thomasville Police hoping to curb distracted driving with Operation Safe Driver

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville Police are out in force right now cracking down on distracted driving. Officials say it accounts for a quarter of traffic deaths in Georgia; nearly 1,000 a year.

This week, Thomasville has handed out nearly 100 citations as part of Operation Safe Driver.

Officials are targeting the city's busiest intersections hoping to set drivers straight.

"We see people get hurt," said Kim Dykes with the Thomasville Police Department. "We see the accidents on the road and we want to curb that. We want people to arrive alive and be safe."

You'll see spotters standing near the road but you may not catch the several patrol units, waiting for the cue to pull you over.

Authorities say it's not about the number of citations, but rather about spreading the message; to put down the distraction and arrive alive.

