By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

October 28, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- A death investigation is underway in Thomasville, according to Major Wade Glover, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.

A man’s body was found in a yard in the 1300 block of Wright Street, Glover said.

Police could not release more details.

This is a developing story.