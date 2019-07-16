Thomasville Police investigating series of Monday night car break-ins

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

THOMASVILLE ,Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department says they are investigating a series of car break-in that occurred on Monday night in several locations, including Imperial Drive, Sherwood Drive, W Pastime Drive, Doncaster Drive and Nottingham.

Officials ask anyone who notices their car may have been tampered with to call 229-226-2101.

Authorities say they are asking residents to check any cameras they have to look for possible suspicious activity throughout the night. Anyone with any footage of suspicious activity or persons is asked to contact 229-227-3302.

