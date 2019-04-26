Thomasville Police looking for man wanted in connection with Thursday shooting

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

April 26, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for information on a man wanted for a shooting Thursday night.

Christopher Samuel, 31, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

TPD issued the warrants after a shooting Thursday night on Magnolia Street and Fern Street.

Police described Samuel as 6′2″, weighing about 170 pounds. They also said his last known address was on Walnut Square.

TPD said that if you come in contact with Samuel, you should not approach him.

Anyone with any information on Samuel’s whereabouts or this case is asked to call (229) 225-4151 or dial 911.