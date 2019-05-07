Thomasville Police officer passes after serving 46 years, honored with final call ceremony

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Tuesday, the Thomasville Police Department mourned the loss of a veteran officer.

Bob Wyrick suffered a fatal heart attack, while on a family vacation over the weekend.

His funeral was held at a church in Thomasville, followed by his burial at a Florida cemetery.

Thomasville Police Department closed it's doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. During that time, Thomas County deputies covered their shifts.

That afternoon, Thomas County dispatch made a final honorary call to Wyrick.

"Your loyalty and dedication to the Thomasville police department will always be remembered and never forgotten," said dispatch.

The tradition permanently retires his badge number, 67, after 46 years of service.

"A lot of us are struggling because Bob touched our lives in so many ways. It's like losing a family member," said Maj. Wade Glover, with Thomasville Police Department.

Family, friends, and TPD officers said their final farewell to Wyrick at Miccosukee Methodist Cemetery in Florida.

"Not only as a police officer, but as a mentor, and a friend," said Maj. Glover.

They're honoring the heart behind the badge. Also, the veteran officer behind the main lobby front desk, where Wyrick spent the last 16 years.

"It's going to be very, very difficult to find another Bob Wyrick. In fact, we won't. We will never find another Bob Wyrick," said Maj. Glover.

It's the end of watch for Bob Wyrick. However, his legacy and loyalty will forever leave it's mark on Thomasville Police.

"Rest east brother. We have the watch from here," said dispatch, ending Wyrick's final call.