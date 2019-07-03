Thomasville Police plan for 5,000+ people for July Fourth celebration

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A traffic alert for Thomasville ahead of the Fourth.

Police are expecting more than 5,000 people for their annual 4th of July celebration.

This year, the event is moving to Remington park due to ongoing road work downtown.

With the change, police are mapping out the area for security and traffic.

They're releasing those routes now to help families.

"We'll have about 45 officers working that day at the event. We'll also not only be patrolling, but have officers walking the event area and also officers directing traffic," said Major Wade Glover, with TPD.

Remington park is also hosting fireworks Thursday night.

Police say expect roads and business parking lots within a wide radius to be packed.

Thomasville's 4th of July event kicks off at 6:30 with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m., Thursday night.