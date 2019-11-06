Thomasville Police reaching out to local high schoolers to educate positive police encounters

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, Thomasville Police visited local high school classrooms in an effort to build relationships with local youth.

Capt. Maurice Holmes spoke with 11th and 12th graders at Thomasville High School about the importance of positive encounters with law enforcement.

Wednesday, the police presentation involved real police footage and playing out a variety of traffic stops.

Students were asked their fears with law enforcement, which resulted in several deep conversations.

"We noticed the national narrative of this country was law enforcement officers shooting and killing unarmed black males," said Capt. Holmes.

He says his presentation targets the same age group, when many high school seniors and juniors begin to see their first stops with police.

"That is the focus and those are the people you want to talk to and educate because a lot of people don't understand why law enforcement officers do what they do."

Thomasville Police taught students to see behind the badge. They say for a safe encounter it's best to comply, and if upset, file a complaint later

"I think the presentation was very positive. It could just save their life one day."

TPD is planning for more presentations to local youth in the future in hopes of building trust.