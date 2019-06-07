Thomasville Police search for missing man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville Police are trying to locate a missing man.

Police say Earnest Brock was last seen at his home Wednesday night around 8 p.m., but hasn't been seen or heard from since. Detective Wade Glover told WCTV Brock has not shown up for work for the past two days and his family is growing increasingly concerned.

Thomasville Police say at this point, they have no reason to believe there's foul play involved, but they are concerned about his welfare and are hoping he contacts his family soon.

Police say Brock often walks or rides his bike to work from his home on Martin Luther King Boulevard.