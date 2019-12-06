Thomasville Police searching for Shooting Suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News L

December 6, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) --- The Thomasville Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Friday.

18 year old Jeremiah Lamons is wanted for several felony violations including Aggravated Assault and Criminal Street Gang Activities.

TPD says Lamons shot at a person’s house and car in the area of Felix Street on Friday, as part of an ongoing dispute. No one was injured.

Lamons is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking you call 229-225-4151 or dial 9-1-1 if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.

