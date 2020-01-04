Thomasville Police searching for kidnapping suspect

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 4, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) –

A man accused of aggravated assault and kidnapping fled from police Saturday. Now, Thomasville Police is asking the public for help.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, 36-year-old Benjamin Walker is wanted for aggravated assault by strangulation and kidnapping after an incident involving his girlfriend.

Authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest after he fled from officers, according to the post. He's described as being 5'7" and weighing 160 pounds.

Police are warning the public not to approach Walker should they come in contact with him. TPD asks anyone with information to call 911 or 229-226-2101.