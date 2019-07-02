Thomasville Police searching for man who fled traffic stop, had weapons seized

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Thomasville Police Department is looking for a man who fled a traffic stop where several guns were recovered, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Torreio Monte Johnson, aka Torreio Corker, is wanted on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
Johnson was found to be in possession of two rifles and a pistol during a traffic stop, according to police.
Johnson fled after he gave officers his identification.
One of the guns was taken during a burglary, police said.
Police said Johnson is a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151 or 911.