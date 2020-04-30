Thomasville Police searching for teens believed to be involved in gun theft

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department says they are searching for a pair of teenagers that authorities believe are related to the Kevin's Guns and Sporting Goods theft.

WCTV does not normally disclose the name of minors in our reporting, but are making an exception in this case, as Thomasville Police say they are likely armed and are asking the public to not approach them.

TPD says they are looking for 17-year-old Zamarrien Lovejoy and 16-year-old Amin Flyzell Clark.

Authorities ask if you see either Lovejoy or Clark to contact authorities at either 911 or 229-226-2101.

