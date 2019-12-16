Thomasville Police warn 'season of stealing, shoplifting and scamming'

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 16, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department is warning residents to lookout for increased theft before Christmas.

They say it happens across the country every year around the holidays.

Police begin patrolling for crimes, such as robberies, shoplifting, car break-ins and porch pirates.

"If they don't see anyone watching them, they will look through the window of the vehicle. If it's locked, they'll bust the window snatch it and run," said Maj. Wade Glover, with TPD. "Usually, it's unlocked so they open it up and grab the item."

Maj. Glover says it's a crime they see often, especially around the holidays. Many times an unlocked door makes it just that easy.

"It's going to increase. It's going to happen the closer we get. We're getting really close to Christmas with more shopping and packages being delivered."

Using surveillance video from ongoing cases of theft, police show an unknown man walking toward West Jackson Street.

In the second clip, he returns with a book bag reported stolen from a nearby unlocked car.

In another case, TPD shows surveillance from a targeted home on Remington Avenue.

Police are still trying to identify the armed robber seen in the back lurking towards the door in a full mask.

"The biggest thing is if you see something suspicious say something. We need your eyes because we can't be everywhere."

A message to keep property protected, whether it's in your car, home, or at the door.

This Christmas, while police increase patrol, they're encouraging their community does too.

Local shops are also reminded to stay alert. TPD says they've already seen 30 cases of shoplifting reported in the last month.