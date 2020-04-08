Bradfordville Center Publix employee tests positive for coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — An employee at a Publix on Thomasville Road has tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery chain confirmed to WCTV Wednesday afternoon.

The store is located at 6753 Thomasville Road in the Bradfordville Center.

Publix says as an essential service provider, the health and well-being of customers, associates and communities is its top priority.

"Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19," Publix director of communications Maria Brous said in an email to WCTV. "Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities."

Publix says it will continue to follow protective measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid out.

Those measures include:

—A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers

—Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores

—Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness

—Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19

—The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores

—In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing

—Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers

—Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves

