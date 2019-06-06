Thomasville Road closure postponed again, due to inclement weather

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Road closure planned for the weekend of June 7-10 has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The street closure was supposed to be on Thomasville Road at Beard Street.

Signs have been posted for weeks and the city had to get approval from the Florida Department of Transportation to make the closure.

The reason for the closure is underground utility work, as part of a larger water and sewer improvement project in Midtown.

This is the second postponement for the project; the first was moved from a weekend in early April, after Midtown businesses voiced disapproval and concerns about losing out on business from Florida State's spring football game.

The road work has been rescheduled to the weekend of June 21-24. It will run from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

