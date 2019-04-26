Thomasville Rose Show & Festival: What to know before you go

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville's Rose Show & Festival is officially underway!

The festival events kicked off on Thursday and continue through Saturday. The 71st Annual Rose Parade takes place at 7 p.m. Friday in the heart of downtown Thomasville.

The City of Thomasville provided the following reminders for visitors and residents who plan to attend the festivities:

Vehicles are NOT authorized to park on Broad Street for Friday's event. If you park downtown, please be sure to move your vehicle before 4:30 pm. If we cannot identify the owners of parked vehicles, we may have to relocate them (at no expense to you).

The parade begins at 7pm sharp! It starts at Broad/Clay and goes down Broad to Smith Avenue, turns left onto Smith and up to Hansell Street and ends at the Farmer's Market.

Following the parade, there will be a downtown street dance from 8:30 pm til 10:30 pm, and then a fireworks display.