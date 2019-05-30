Thomasville, Thomas County S.W.A.T. teams hold first joint training since split

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, newly separated S.W.A.T. teams for Thomasville and Thomas County trained together for the first time since splitting after working nearly 15 years as a joined force.

The joint S.W.A.T. team split in April, after a letter from the Sheriff cited a dysfunctional relationship with administration.

Thursday, both teams simulated a number of realistic scenarios for day three of training.

"Thomas County is our first back up, and we are their first back up," said Scott Newberry, Thomasville S.W.A.T. commander.

City and County teams cleared rooms and acted out emergency calls at the vacant mental health facility off S. Pinetree Boulevard.

"All of them are highly motivated. All the team members have put forth a tremendous effort being out here this week," said Newberry.

Thursday, members of S.W.A.T. covered everythng from high-risk situations to medical emergencies.

"If they know it and they're fluent in it, which is where I come in with teaching them and drilling them to make sure they understand it, then they can actually save lives," said Sanford Hawkins, S.W.A.T. doctor.

The five days of training lasts until Saturday. However, both city and county teams say they hope to do more joint training in the future.

"We're going to make sure we have the same training and that it's consistent, so if we have to flow back and forth between the two teams to take care of a situation, they all have that same training and have that basic foundation," said Tim Watkins, with Thomas County S.W.A.T.