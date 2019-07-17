Thomasville breaks ground on first downtown hotel in more than a century

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 17, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Wednesday, members of the community attended the groundbreaking of a new Marriott hotel coming to downtown Thomasville.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel is a $12 million investment and brings up to 50 new jobs.

During the ceremony, speakers expressed their appreciation after years of hard work and teamwork.

Many were confident that once finished, the hotel would be one of a kind and true to historic Thomasville.

Just as the exterior was designed to fit the look of downtown, developers say the interior creates the same atmosphere.

This hotel will be the first one built downtown in more than a century.

Tourism Director Bonnie Hayes says they're excited to welcome the hospitality industry and it's boost to the local economy to the downtown area.

"You're going to look across the street and see nothing but independent shops and independent restaurants. You're really going to experience that true Thomasville flavor," said Hayes.

The community can expect to see construction start up at the corner of Dawson Street and Remington Avenue by early August.