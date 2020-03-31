Thomasville bride keeps positive outlook despite wedding day changes due to COVID-19

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News 10

March 31, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- COVID-19 is impacting events like weddings all over the world. They are being changed or postponed.

WALB News 10 spoke with someone in Thomasville who had to change their wedding plans because of the virus.

Liya Piskun and her fiancé, Hayes Roach, planned to have their wedding reception on the top floor of the Business Exchange this summer, but those plans changed because of COVID-19.

In just a few months, Piskun and Roach are going to say “I do” in Thomasville, but not all family and friends they wanted to attend will be there.

“I think we’re just going to have the ceremony on that day probably at their house with close family members and then have the reception with like a bigger group of people so people can like celebrate with us,” said Piskun.

Piskun said they were pretty much finished with all of their planning when the outbreak changed everything.

“Everything laid out like we had probably 90% of everything done you know, and we were just waiting for the big day,” explained Piskun.

Piskun said a lot of her family lives in Europe, so they were prepared to have some of those family members at the ceremony.

“Part of the reason of why I wanted to have it on June 6, because my grandma would have been able to come that summer. We already bought her a ticket. It was a pretty big deal,” explained Piskun.

Once the COVID-19 outbreak began, Piskun said they had to make the right decision for everyone.

“It wasn’t difficult to realize that we needed to postpone it just for the sake of everybody’s health. It was safer for everybody, especially, you know, the older population that might be at the wedding,” said Piskun.

Piskun said there’s one thing she’s keeping in mind during this pandemic.

“I’m not the only one in this situation. There’s thousands of other brides that are going through this. They probably had even more planning than I had. And for all of that to go to waste is kind of, very disappointing,” said Piskun.

Piskun said she’s had a positive outlook on it all.

“You gotta do what you gotta do to protect everybody and keep everybody social distancing and quarantined. It’s not about the wedding, it’s about the marriage. Kind of unifying with the person that you love,” explained Piskun.

Piskun and Roach are hoping to have their reception this fall.