Thomasville business observes Superhero Day, honors 200 local heroes

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Many in South Georgia are celebrating Superhero Day, a way to honor people who go above and beyond.

It started five years ago with a company called Everfan in Thomasville. Since then, they've gone from celebrating 50 superheroes to this year, a total of 200.

Every year, National Superhero Day is celebrated on April 28, but for Thomasville it's Monday.

Monday morning, a special mask and cape, a superhero soundtrack, and the element of surprise can only mean one thing. A local superhero day is underway.

"I feel overwhelmed, but pleasantly surprised. Really surprised and honored," said Kha McDonald, with Thomasville's HR and Community Relations department.

McDonald was one of 200 people honored after being nominated by peers and loved ones.

"A card would've worked, but this is even better," said McDonald.

Everfan is the small local business that makes the capes and masks.

"We started off thinking it would be kind of silly because we're here to give you a cape," said Areka Beckham, with Everfan.

Once a year, calling on those who, day-to-day, are unsung heroes.

"More times than not, people end up with tears and they end up crying a little bit because it's just nice to be recognized and know you're seen," said Beckham.

It proves you don't have to fight crime or have super strength to be a hero.

"It's a good feeling to know that there's somebody out there that thinks you deserve an extra boost of confidence to let you know that your work is being recognized," said McDonald.

"What they're doing behind the scenes when no one's looking, those are the true heroes. The ones that don't want that recognition," said Beckham.

A day that shows the truest superpower is gratitude.

Some of the superheroes will return for Thomasville's 98th annual Rose Show and Festival this week.

They've been asked to walk in the Rose Parade happening downtown at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Everfan says this year, donations and proceeds will go to Hands on Thomas County. A local organization that connect volunteers to service opportunities in the community.

