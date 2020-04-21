Thomasville business owners making preparations as Georgia sets reopening dates

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Georgia will be back in business starting later this week, following a Monday announcement from Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp says the decision is based on data, expanded testing and opinions from healthcare experts.

The plan, which starts Friday, includes the opening of gyms, fitness centers, hair designers and barbers and message therapists can reopen in the Peach State.

Then, on the following Monday, theaters and restaurant dine-in services can re-open their doors.

In Thomasville, it's a feeling of reserved excitement; business owners say they're ready to open and see clients, but they weren't expecting it to happen so soon.

"I'm excited to go back. We've let our gym membership dictate what we're going to do," said Nicholas Sellers, owner of Thomasville Crossfit. "We closed down a little early because a lot of our gym members are doctors, nurses, EMT's, firefighters, police officer who felt like they were already gonna be a little bit more at risk."

Sellers adds the business has maintained about 90% of memberships, who are renting out equipment and introduced a traveling rack sack that is cleaned and passed from member to member.

Sellers says he'll reopen, with a few changes, like extra cleaning, modified workouts and continued rentals for those who want to stay at home.

"Somebody's correct path might not be the same as somebody else's correct path, so as long as we kind of try to get along with that, I think we'll be alright," Sellers said.

Across town, Elements Style Bar will reopen on Monday.

"To be able to see our clients again and just to see what they've been doing and going through..." said salon co-owner Lauren Blackburn.

She says they'll take several extra steps to make sure clients are safe.

"All stylists will be required to wear masks, we greatly appreciated if our clients would wear masks, but it's not required," she said. "We're actually going to be scheduling a little time in between each client to give the stylist time to clean up their chairs, sanitize their chairs, sanitize their stations and all tools."

After weeks of closures, many businesses are ready for a small step towards normal life.

