Thomasville business starts making masks, needs more volunteers

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News 10

April 14, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- A Thomasville business is providing masks for essential workers and other businesses in the area.

Vital Signs is still running their business, but they’re taking days throughout the week to make masks for those who need them everyday.

Owner Chris Lovelady said they’ve been making these masks for a few weeks now.

He saw a need from a post on the internet, and felt a pull to help out.

“I just learned how to sew in January. This hasn’t been my idea, it’s just something I jumped into,” said Lovelady.

He said their employees and friends have been helping out as well.

“We’re providing first responders, and police department, fire department any place that has to do with healthcare,” said Lovelady.

They’re also helping businesses who are still open and request masks.

"All the material’s donated, all the labor’s donated,” said Lovelady.

Hands on Thomas County offered their help so Vital Signs can continue serving the community.

“So we had reached out to them to see what kind of support that we could provide to kind of help make things easier and more streamlined and effective,” said Angela Kiminas, Hands on Thomas County executive director.

They help with the organization of projects like this, as well as getting more volunteers.

“This was something that started organically and then kind of grew and got a little overwhelming,” said Kiminas.

“There are so many people out there right now that are working and providing masks, and trying to serve the public,” said Lovelady.

