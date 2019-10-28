Thomasville convicted murderer to be executed on Wednesday, family hosts community prayer

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOAMSVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Convicted murderer, Ray Jefferson Cromartie, is set to be executed at a state prison in Jackson, Georgia on Wednesday.

He's convicted of a 1994 murder and other violent acts at two Thomasville convenience stores in 1994.

In the last year, several attempts for a new trial and new DNA testing have been denied.

As the clock ticks down to Cromartie's execution, his family says they're still fighting for a chance of life.

"Everybody deserves a chance. Everybody, no matter who it is," said Carol Johnson, Cromartie's sister.

WCTV footage from 1994 shows the deadly scene of Junior Food Store on West Jackson St., after it was robbed Cromartie and two others.

Cromartie was later convicted of shooting and killing the store clerk and sentenced to death.

His family says new DNA testing could prove his innocence, but was denied.

"Maybe that would bring some closure to us and to the family that has lost their loved one as well," said Sabrina Cromartie, a cousin.

Cromartie's attorney, Tristin Aaron, says they found the clerk's daughter, who wrote a letter in support of finding answers before execution.

However, with only days left, the family is now calling on the community for support.

"We hope and pray that this is overturned, but if not, we're not going to stop and we're going to keep pushing until the DNA test is done," said Cromartie.

The familiy has collected more than 2,000 signatures on an online petition through Change.org.

Monday evening, they're also calling for a community prayer.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in front of the downtown historic courthouse on Broad St.

The family says Georgia's Board of Pardons and Paroles has a clemency hearing set for Tuesday.

If executed, Cromartie will be Georgia's third execution this year.