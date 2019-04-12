Thomasville expecting thousands of visitors, $1 million economic impact over weekend

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Downtown Thomasville is getting ready for a busy weekend. The town is expecting thousands of visitors from across the country.

The Spring Ramble is one of the events kicking off on Friday.

The weekend-long event is a tour through more than 40 historic homes, and put on by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and Thomasville Landmarks.

Organizers say they've already sold 600 tickets to people traveling as far as New York and California.

Debbie Goodman's historic home is participating in the Spring Ramble. It was the first house built on Dawson Street in the 1880s.

She says renovation takes years when you're paying close attention to every historic detail.

"We're very proud of the work that's been done on the home to preserve it for the modern family, and to maintain it and preserve it for future generations," said Goodman.

The area's last Spring Ramble was nearly 15 years ago. Thomasville Landmarks says this year is bringing a record turnout.

Thomasville tourism says the Ramble is bringing hundreds into town over the weekend.

Thousands are also expected for the Due South Food and Music Festival on Saturday.

"Due south is totally a celebration of sound, experience, and taste. It's everything South," said Mariam Mirabzadeh, with Thomasville Center for the Arts.

City tourism is expecting more than 3,000 visitors over the weekend. A majority of them are attending Due South.

"From musicians to live painters in the studio, and also it's all going to a really great cause," said Chay Hughes, with Thomasville Center for the Arts.

The busy weekend of events is estimated to make more than a $1 million economic impact.

"People from California, Arizona, and all over the United States. We've had people in already," said Dena White, owner of Sweet Cacao in downtown Thomasville.

White has been taking the last three weeks to prepare for the next three days.

"There's no way to know what to expect with Due South, the tours, the bikes, the wedding, and everything else," said White.

Downtown shops are excited for the action-packed weekend that has completely booked all hotels in the area.

"It's exciting, exhausting, and we all plan to take a vacation in May," said White.

For more information on the Spring Ramble, click here.

For more information on Due South Food and Music Festival, click here.