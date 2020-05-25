Thomasville family helps restore veteran grave sites

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Thomasville family is spending Memorial Day taking care of the grave sites of fallen heroes.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. But Candace Hines and her family still spent Monday morning at the cemetery giving back.

Hines started her business, 'Peace and Love Grave Site Care' last year, helping to take care of graves all across the region.

This Memorial Day, she did that for veterans.

"When families come out here I don't want them to spend their time cleaning and dusting. I want them to have their time to have that peaceful time with them," Hines said.

The family cleared, scrubbed and polished dozens of grave sites at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Hines says these headstones are a piece of history for the community and their families, and preserving them can keep that history alive.

"Once that's gone it's gone. It's nothing that you can ever get back," Hines said. "And just for our loved ones to come, we want somewhere to give a story and somewhere to actually show them, not just how it once was but actually some visual of it."

This is the first year the family helped clean veterans graves, but they plan to make an annual tradition, inviting volunteers to take care of more sites and passing lessons on to the next generation.

"Some families can't come out here and help them support the family members, it's good to come out here and help our veterans," said Hine's son, Francisco Salinas. "I learn a lot about the history of the town and stuff, how people helped us and supported us."

'Peace and Love Grave Site Care' helps care for graves all year long, and veterans are always for free, but Hines says they need permission from the families to do so.

They expect to be back out at the cemetery next Memorial Day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.