Thomasville family remembers Yolanda Bradshaw, after killer given life sentence

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 27, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The family of Yolanda Bradshaw is still struggling to find peace, the day after her killer was sentenced to life in prison.

"When I woke up this morning it was on my mind that a man literally was fighting my wife," said Willie Bradshaw Jr., Yolanda's husband.

He says they were shocked to learn several new details during the trial.

Even a day later, the Bradshaw family is still processing everything that happened.

"He just sat there. He had no emotion, like he didn't care," said Willie Bradshaw III, Yolanda's son.

He says he'll never forget the emotionless look of his mother's killer sitting through trial.

While the family is finding peace with the guilty verdict, the trial also brought renewed heartbreak of losing a beloved wife, mother, and sister.

"You still have to go on. You don't see her everyday. You can't laugh. You can't talk," said Lashondra Thomas, Yolanda's oldest sister.

"Before I walk out of the door, I just stand there for a minute. I look back, and there's no one there," said Willie Jr.

The family is finding signs of hope in their struggle to move forward.

Willie Jr. recalls the first thing he laid eyes on at the end of his wife's murder trial.

"When I walked out the door that was the first thing I saw. A big picture saying justice with lady justice on it, so I was like wow. I'm thinking that was Yolanda the whole while," said Willie Jr.

The family has been taking time to remember the peacekeeper with a servant's heart.

"Her favorite phrase was trust God, even when it doesn't make sense," said Kimbreyuanna Bradshaw, Yolanda's daughter.

"The hearts she touched, I was there every step of the way. She was an angel on earth," said Willie III.

A sign or a feeling that although she's gone, her memory is never far away.

"If you ever met her, you'd never forget her," said Willie Jr.

"Every time I see sunflowers, I think of her," said Kimbreyuanna. "It's because they are bright. They're beautiful, peaceful, and that's just her. It's just her."