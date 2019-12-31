Thomasville fireworks shop, fire officials prepare for New Year's eve celebrations

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- New Year's Eve is a holiday where booming fireworks means booming business for a local store in Thomasville.

"We have people come from Ohio and Tampa," said Krazy Kitty's Fireworks on West Jackson Street.

Owners Charles and Kitty Hardman pack all 2,500 square feet with mortars, cakes, sparklers, and much more.

"Right now, they'll start coming in sporadically, then New Year's eve we will just be loaded up," said Hardman.

They plan to stay open until midnight of New Year's Eve, but possibly even later than that.

"New Year's eve they come until 1 o'clock in the morning. Fourth of July is usually around 10 or 11," said Hardman.

Whether it's for something that sparkles or makes a big boom, local fire officials say they hope it's practiced safely.

"You can't shoot them off in the street. You have to be on your property if you want to shoot them off, but just look at where you're going to shoot them off and if it's appropriate for what you're buying," said Tim Connell, Thomasville Interim Fire Chief.

It's the difference of purchasing fireworks for private open land compared to residential neighborhoods.

"More noiseless things with lots of color and crackle, we have that too," said Hardman.

It's something the owner points out to customers, along with proper safety when using even the smallest of fireworks.

"They'll say it's just a sparkler, but that is really the wrong way to look at it. Sparklers are just as dangerous as the mortars," said Connell.

A New Year's eve celebration that many hope is as safe as it is fun.