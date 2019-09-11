Thomasville first responders climb stairs in remembrance of 9/11 first responders

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A September 11 tribute took over the Thomas County Central football stadium all day as, for the 11th year in a row, first responders held a memorial stair climb.

The climb simulates the 110-flights climbed by New York Firefighters inside the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

"It's amazing to me to see the people come out and support us," said Marshall Green of Thomasville Fire Rescue. "How many people really do appreciate what we do on a daily basis. A lot of people don't understand what we do."

Local firefighters in full-gear climbed the stadium 11 times.

Organizers say every year, more people take part.

The money raised at the event goes to building a firefighter memorial downtown.