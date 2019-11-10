Thomasville honors veterans with a Veterans Day Parade

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –The streets of Downtown Thomasville showed their support to the men and women who have fought to serve our country. Hundreds watched on as the Thomasville Veterans Parade took the streets by storm. It is a tradition that has taken place for years. It is an opportunity for others to say 'thank you' to those who sacrificed on the front lines, for our freedoms.

For those in uniform, the parade is more than just a celebration. Lyndall Knight, the former commander of WVF shares the key, "Patriotism, I believe in this country I believe in what we stand for, patriotism."

For Knight, Veteran's Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifice that those in combat make, "If we don't have veterans that put boots on the ground, defending this country and this rights, we might be speaking a foreign language and doing things differently."

Ryland Dwight looks at the parade with nostalgia. At one time he sat in those floats, but on Saturday morning he watches and remembers, "It's a sad day in our lives, of all the people who have died in the wars."

But many who have fought for our freedoms, like the veterans in attendance, were able to celebrate their friendships both old and new. Dwight says there is a commonality between many of them, allowing them to reminisce on those moments they may have shared.

But the highlight at the parade, was of course the parade itself. The floats, dances, music, and salutes, allows the community to remember the real reason behind the holiday. Dwight says, "I hope that people get out and salute all the veterans, regardless of what they are and who they are. The veterans are what have kept this country safe."

On every Memorial Day Knight places flags on each veterans grave. He is accepting donations to help fund his yearly activity.