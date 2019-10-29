Thomasville hospital conducts community active shooter drill

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WCTV) -- Tuesday morning, local law enforcement, S.W.A.T., and several other agencies assisted in an active shooter drill at Archbold Memorial Hospital.

Media was not permitted inside due to security reasons.

The hospital says the training was for their active shooter plan and mass casualty plan.

The threat they simulated was a disgruntled employee in the hospital's data center. In the scenario, the shooter took out several coworkers and data servers.

"The fact that our staff are involved and how we would respond to that is extremely important for our staff to understand, as well as the community as a whole," said Charles Winchester, Archbold Emergency Management Coordinator.

Thomas County Emergency Management says in any event, the school board office on North Pinetree Boulevard would turn into a Joint Infomation Center. It would act as an immediate source for victim's families and the community.

"All of our friends, our families, and other surrounding communities rely on that facility. The planning, preparation, exercising, and evaluating peace in things that could occur from an all hazard perspective. We take value in doing that," said Chris Jones, Thomas Co. EMA Director.

Archbold says they do major community drills twice a year and use different scenarios to stay ready.

