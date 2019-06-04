Thomasville kicks off free Summer feeding program for local kids

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- With kids across Thomas County out of school for the Summer, a free food service through the YMCA is helping pick up for missed meals.

Starting this week, the YMCA Summer Food Service Program is dropping off hot meals at 35 local sites.

It's for all kids 18 and under, and doesn't require any sign up.

The meals first start at Thomasville High's cafeteria.

A job of feeding hundreds is no small task. Just ask Larry Brown.

"You've got to remember, it gets a little tough because the kids are out of school now," said Brown.

The supervisor is on his eighth Summer back with a passion for his local kids.

"That's what gives me joy. When I see those kids coming down the hill and from behind the building lining up. They say is it ready yet, is it ready yet," said Brown.

Weekdays by noon, lunch is served at 35 locations.

Villa North Apartments is one of those sites. Tuesday, a swarm of kids greeted Brown bringing in lunch.

Within a matter of minutes, nearly a hundred burgers with juice and milk were gone.

"For them to come out here and serve lunches means a lot to them because it gives them something to look forward to," said Shonese Mills, a Villa North resident.

"They get really excited for this in the summer time," added Lakisha Ross, another Villa North resident.

A free service to kids with people who care, leaving hearts and stomachs full this Summer.

"They really want to make sure there's no child walking the streets of our community that doesn't have access to meals," said Tom Everett, with YMCA's Summer Food Service Program.

Everett says by the end of summer, they'll have handed out more than 100,000 meals to local kids.

For more information on drop-off sites and times, click here

