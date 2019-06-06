Thomasville kids collect 'Coins for Critters', raise $7,000+ for local animal shelter

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville kids have helped raise more that $7,000 this year to help their local animal shelter.

Thursday, the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society celebrated the last thousand dollars donated by TC Federal Bank.

The program is called 'Coins for Critters' and on it's fourth year.

Local schools collect as many coins as possible to help out their local furry friends in need.

This school year, First Baptist Church Preschool Program, Garrison-Pilcher Elementary, Hand-N-Hand Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Scott Elementary, Harper Elementary, Jerger Elementary, and TC Federal Bank helped raise a total of $7,091.07.

"Just to see their hearts interact with the animals is wonderful," said Kay Davis, Humane Society President.

The spare change fundraiser raises money and awareness for the animals at the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.

Organizers say the program is a great way to integrate humane education, teach students the art of helping others, and teach future leaders the importance of helping their community organizations. They also touch on pet safety during our pet visits at the schools.

The local humane society says the money will be a great help to the animals at the shelter.

The Summer months are often breeding season, so the shelter is currently home to nearly a hundred adoptable puppies and kittens.

The Humane Society says they also need help with fosters and forever homes for more than 160 adoptable dogs in the shelter.

For more information on fostering, adopting, or donating, you can visit the shelter at 180 Big Star Drive or call (229) 228-0613.