Thomasville looks to 2021 after cancelled Rose Show

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Roses will be without its trademark parade and festival this weekend.

The 99th annual Rose Festival Parade was set to kick off this weekend, but the coronavirus is forcing the City of Thomasville to cancel.

The event is a huge part of Thomasville tradition, bringing in thousands of tourists to local shops and businesses.

For many, that loss can already be felt.

This week would have been spent preparing for crowds and tents to take over downtown Thomasville, with nearly 30,000 people celebrating and preserving the history of the City of Roses.

"There's a wonderful boost from the people that are coming in, they're shopping, they're dining, they're gassing up their cars, we have usually every hotel in the area booked up," said Tourism Manager Bonnie Hayes."

But this year, the streets and sidewalks are quiet.

City officials say planning the rose festival takes the whole year, and the coordination of several city departments and local organization.

Many of those businesses and organizations rely on being a part of the big event.

"We've seen kind of a domino effect with other people that are being impacted because, maybe they're group or their band, or their organization isn't able to participate," said Hayes. "There's no way to make up for the Rose Festival because the roses do grow at a certain period of time, and it's just a wonderful tradition. But maybe there's some other things that the city can do, and maybe bring out some elements. Maybe it's rebooking the band or doing some other things that would bring visitors here to the community."

Thomasville city staff say they put on about 3,000 events every year. While the Rose Festival is always a special one for community members and tourists, they hope to come back strong when the crisis is over.

"We are very hopeful to have a strong boost in the fall," said April Norton, Director of Economic and Community Development. "We want to bring these events back to the community because we know it's a strong driver to the success of our small businesses."

Norton says while every Rose Festival takes a full year of planning, the centennial, happening next year, takes several years to put together. Staff are already working on new elements to incorporate in order to come back strong.

The city has also been working on compiling and digitizing pictures and films from parade's past. On Thursday, the Thomasville History Center will be holding a Facebook viewing party, and hopefully continuing to excitement into next year's special event.