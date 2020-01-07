Thomasville man arrested for human trafficking, sexual assault

By: WALB News Team

January 7, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested for human trafficking and sexual assault charges that stemmed from an incident with a 17-year-old, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Marsella Miles, 22, was charged with human trafficking, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Police said Miles offered a 17-year-old a ride while in Albany and took the victim to Thomasville.

The victim was not a runaway, and family knew the victim was in Thomasville, according to TPD.

Police said the suspect acted as an authority figure over the victim and pretended to be a law enforcement officer, with a fake badge and clothing that resembled an officer’s uniform.

Police also said the suspect threatened to prosecute the victim’s family if he didn’t do what he was told.

The victim left the residence Thursday, and the suspect told police the teen ran away. Miles was arrested on Friday after police found the victim.

Police said that Miles was previously arrested for impersonating an officer in another unrelated incident.

