Thomasville man speaks out after service dog was denied access to veterans bus

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News 10

January 24, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- A man says his service dog has been denied access to the Veterans Express Bus.

It runs from Thomasville to Tallahassee.

Micheal said it’s been over six months since he’s been able to travel to Tallahassee for treatment.

“We have transportation here in Thomas County that takes the veterans to the VA. And the guy that runs it has blatantly told me no service animals,” said Micheal.

Micheal was in the military for 10 years. He said his service dog, Ginger, helps him with his PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

"Service dogs are medical equipment. It’s got to stop. People need to be educated. Businesses gotta learn they can’t do this,” said Micheal.

Veterans Express Bus is a private-owned business. Fred McCallum, the Vice President, said they simply don’t have the room.

“Because it’s interference with our service to our veterans that got to have room to sit. We don’t have the room,” said McCallum.

McCallum said they’ve never let service dogs onto their buses, but said he has nothing against service dogs.

He said their main concern is the safety of their passengers.

“I just wish he’d learn that we need these animals. Other places need to learn that we need these animals to do what we do...to live a normal life,” said Micheal.

