Thomasville men charged with gang, drug and gun offenses

August 20, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) — Two Thomasville men were charged with gang activity, drug and gun offenses Tuesday morning, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Tramayne Daphney was arrested around 6 a.m. by the Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Division.

Drug agents said Daphney’s house in the 1600 block Orange Street was under surveillance for a few days before the arrest.

Agents recovered ecstasy, molly and marijuana, along with an AR-type gun and ammo.

A second man was charged following the drug bust.

Demetri Morrell Sexion turned himself in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Agents said Sexion also lives at the Orange Street home and took ownership of the drugs seized.

Sexion was charged with four counts of criminal street gang activity, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of molly with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Daphney was charged with possession of a firearm by three counts of criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Along with the narcotics/vice division, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT Team also took part in the arrest.

