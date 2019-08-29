Mother wants to raise awareness about what killed her 15-year-old son

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A heartbroken mother in Thomasville is turning her grief into a way to help others.

Copper Comita wants to raise awareness about what killed her 15-year-old son, something she said is 100% preventable. Her son, Reid, died in June of 2017 while on a hike in Texas. It has taken her more than two years to find the strength to talk about it.

"He gave the best hugs. He had a beautiful smile," Comita told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "His laugh was contagious and the world has been robbed of a wonderful person, and I miss him every day in my life."

Her south Georgia home is decorated with his photographs and mementos. She described him as a straight-A honor student, who was wise beyond his years. She said he was an Eagle Scout who collected 31 badges when he only needed 21.

"I'm very proud of him. I could not be more proud of him in his accomplishments," she said.

Reid died in the Texas heat after suffering heat exhaustion while on a hike.

"Part of my healing is to speak about heat stroke awareness and the causes and prevention of it," she said. "That way I keep Reid alive."

Comita said it has become her mission to prevent it from happening to someone else.

"There is absolutely no reason to die from heat stroke. None whatsoever. It is 100 percent preventable," she added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, but more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

In hot temperatures the body may be unable to properly cool itself, leading to serious health problems. According to the CDC, signs and symptoms include:

Very high body temperature (above 103°F)



Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)



Rapid, strong pulse



Throbbing headache



Dizziness



Upset stomach



Confusion



Passing out Here are some tips from the CDC while waiting for medical attention to arrive for someone with heat stroke:

Move the victim to a shady area or indoors. Do not give the person fluids. Cool the body by:



Placing person in a cool (not cold) bath or shower



Spraying with a garden hose



Sponging with cool water



Fanning

