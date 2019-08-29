Mother wants to raise awareness about what killed her 15-year-old son

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News
August 28, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A heartbroken mother in Thomasville is turning her grief into a way to help others.
Copper Comita wants to raise awareness about what killed her 15-year-old son, something she said is 100% preventable. Her son, Reid, died in June of 2017 while on a hike in Texas. It has taken her more than two years to find the strength to talk about it.
"He gave the best hugs. He had a beautiful smile," Comita told WCTV's Katie Kaplan. "His laugh was contagious and the world has been robbed of a wonderful person, and I miss him every day in my life."
Her south Georgia home is decorated with his photographs and mementos. She described him as a straight-A honor student, who was wise beyond his years. She said he was an Eagle Scout who collected 31 badges when he only needed 21.
"I'm very proud of him. I could not be more proud of him in his accomplishments," she said.
Reid died in the Texas heat after suffering heat exhaustion while on a hike.
"Part of my healing is to speak about heat stroke awareness and the causes and prevention of it," she said. "That way I keep Reid alive."
Comita said it has become her mission to prevent it from happening to someone else.
"There is absolutely no reason to die from heat stroke. None whatsoever. It is 100 percent preventable," she added.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, but more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.
In hot temperatures the body may be unable to properly cool itself, leading to serious health problems. According to the CDC, signs and symptoms include:
Here are some tips from the CDC while waiting for medical attention to arrive for someone with heat stroke:
Cool the body by:
Comita said she wants people to know that it is a full-circle responsibility. The message needs to be understood by coaches, parents, the elderly and children. Her advice is to be proactive, to prepare and to know one's surroundings no matter what the situation is- from gardening in a yard to practicing on the football field. Anyone who may become faint during an outdoor activity in the heat should speak up and immediately make an effort to cool down.
"The game will go on. The play will get learned, but not if you're dead," she said. "Because when you cross that threshold and you pass out, more than likely you are going to die."
Comita said she hopes to continue to advocate by speaking publicly at school and events about the risk and prevention. To connect with her, send her an email at coppercomita@gmail.com.