Thomasville police, GBI investigating possible homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 9, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department says it and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found under the bridge on Madison Street early Thursday morning.

The body, later identified as 19-year-old Chance Kelly, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Kelly is from Thomasville, but was home on leave from the military for a funeral, according to police. He was stationed in South Carolina.

Police say the victim's car is missing. It's a dark colored 2014 Honda Civic with a South Carolina tag number RVD773. If you see the car, police say to call 911.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the TPD's investigations division at 229-227-3302. Police say you can send a text to the tipline if you need to stay anonymous.

