Thomasville police arrest man who pulled gun on brother during argument

September 24, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department said it arrested a man who pulled a gun on his brother Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to 601 Park Avenue around 1 p.m., where the victim told them he was the suspect's brother and they both lived at the house.

The brother told police he got into a heated argument with Alvin Tillman, who then pulled a gun out and pointed it at him. Before he fled and called 911, the brother told police Tillman said he would kill him and the police.

Thomasville police formed a perimeter around the area and evacuated neighbors from nearby homes.

After searching the area for about 90 minutes, police caught Tillman in the living room of a nearby vacant home he ran to in attempt to get away from police, the department said.

Thomasville's SWAT Team was called in and arrested Tillman around 2:30 p.m. without further incident inside the living room.

Tillman is being held at the Thomas County Jail on aggravated assault, burglary and obstruction of justice charges.

