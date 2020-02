By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department says it has hired its first ever female SWAT team member.

Jamica Thomas, 27, has been with the department for three years.

The department says she will continue her role as a school resource officer.

TPD says it made enough hires to fully staff the SWAT team; Thomas is one of six new member of the team.

