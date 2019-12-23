38-year-old man shot and killed in Thomasville, police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 23, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department says a 38-year-old man died after he was shot at the Villa North Apartments early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. Monday. Two men got in a fight during a gathering in front of an apartment, police say.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the 38-year-old victim in the chest once, according to police. People in the area took the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooter ran away from the scene after shooting the victim. Police say he was arrested hours later at his girlfriend's Villa North Apartment he was staying at.

He was booked into the Thomas County Jail. Police say his name is being withheld while charges are pending. Police say the victim was from Albany, but he was staying with family in Thomasville at the time of the shooting.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the victim was 83 years old. He was actually 38.

