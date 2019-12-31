Thomasville police investigating shooting on Webster Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

It happened on Webster Street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The victim was reportedly shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

"Please give us a call," Thomasville Police Department Major Wade Glover says. "We're just trying to see who possibly shot the victim in this case. We definitely don't want somebody riding around shooting people, so that's why we need the community's help to come together and help us locate the suspect in this case."

Police were still on scene investigating around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department.

