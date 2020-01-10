Thomasville police searching for woman wanted on aggravated assault charges

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Thomasville Police Department is looking for a woman accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with other offenses.

Police said Jakaesha Campbell is wanted in connection to an incident on Nov. 23 where she used her vehicle to ram another occupied vehicle.

Campbell is wanted for aggravated assault, theft by taking, battery, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Campbell is described as 155 pounds, 5′6 in height and has brown eyes.

If you have information on Campbell’s whereabouts, call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151.