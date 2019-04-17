Thomasville posts temporary position after Mayor suspension, residents question process

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville has posted the temporary position created after Mayor Greg Hobbs' suspension by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Applications have been posted to the City's website for the City Councilmember seat of district 1, post 2.

According to Gov. Kemp's executive order, Hobbs is suspended until the GBI forgery case against him is disposed of or the end of his term in December 2020.

Residents who live and pay taxes in district 1 are now questioning the process of filling the temporary seat.

They believe they should have a say on the person representing their area, like other elected members of City Council.

"It should be elected by the people, for the people, and should be a representative of the people. Who better to know who is best suited to represent the community than those who live in the community," said Michael Bryant, a Thomasville resident who pays property taxes in district 1.

Residents say it has a lot to do with trust, and that the appointment process doesn't include the opinion of residents.

Hobbs' suspension could last more than a year, so they would like a say on who represents their wants and needs.

"If we can trust someone, we're more likely to call on you. Those citizens who live in district one aught to have a large part to do with who represents their district," said Bryant.

Concerned residents have discussed attending the City Council workshop scheduled on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The City says interested candidates have until next Friday, April 26, to apply. The appointment for the vacant seat is scheduled for a City Council Meeting on May 13.